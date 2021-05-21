Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 308 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 104.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.1% in the first quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 82,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,735,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 15,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,767,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.7% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,046,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VONG opened at $65.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.81. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $45.74 and a 1 year high of $67.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th.

