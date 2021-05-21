Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th.

Prudential Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 100.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Prudential Bancorp stock opened at $14.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of -0.03. Prudential Bancorp has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $15.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.50.

Prudential Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Prudential Bank that provides various banking products or services. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises single-family residential mortgage loans, construction and land development loans, non-residential or commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, such as loans secured by deposit accounts and unsecured personal loans.

