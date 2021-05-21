Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th.

Prudential Bancorp has increased its dividend by 100.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

PBIP stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.10. The company had a trading volume of 21,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,367. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.50. Prudential Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $15.86. The stock has a market cap of $110.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of -0.03.

Prudential Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Prudential Bank that provides various banking products or services. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises single-family residential mortgage loans, construction and land development loans, non-residential or commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, such as loans secured by deposit accounts and unsecured personal loans.

