Prudential Financial Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:PRU)

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders bought 45,541 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 980% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,216 call options.

NYSE PRU traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.77. 78,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,338,789. The company has a market capitalization of $42.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -297.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.82. Prudential Financial has a 12-month low of $54.87 and a 12-month high of $108.56.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.45 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Prudential Financial will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.35%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PRU. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.23.

In other news, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total value of $743,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $470,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,485 shares of company stock worth $3,876,812 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,798,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,058,000 after acquiring an additional 53,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,264,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,998,000 after buying an additional 146,092 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,721,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,145,000 after buying an additional 69,392 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,196,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,259,000 after buying an additional 56,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $304,237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.