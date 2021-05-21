Prudential plc (LON:PRU) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Prudential plc (LON:PRU) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,608.80 ($21.02).

PRU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,466 ($19.15) target price on shares of Prudential and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays cut their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,511 ($19.74) to GBX 1,441 ($18.83) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price target on Prudential and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) price objective on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

LON PRU opened at GBX 1,486.50 ($19.42) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £38.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.88. Prudential has a 12 month low of GBX 861 ($11.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,598.50 ($20.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,536.33 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,396.64.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is a positive change from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.05. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.55%.

In other Prudential news, insider Mike Wells sold 132,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,500 ($19.60), for a total value of £1,983,510 ($2,591,468.51).

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

