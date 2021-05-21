PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $63.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PubMatic’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PUBM. Cannonball Research began coverage on PubMatic in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of PubMatic from $34.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an in-line rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PubMatic presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.00.

Get PubMatic alerts:

Shares of PUBM stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,702. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.04. PubMatic has a 52-week low of $22.42 and a 52-week high of $76.96.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $43.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.48 million. PubMatic’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PubMatic will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in PubMatic during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in PubMatic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.