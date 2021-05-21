PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $63.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PubMatic’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PUBM. Cannonball Research began coverage on PubMatic in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of PubMatic from $34.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an in-line rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PubMatic presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.00.
Shares of PUBM stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,702. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.04. PubMatic has a 52-week low of $22.42 and a 52-week high of $76.96.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in PubMatic during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in PubMatic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000.
PubMatic Company Profile
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
