PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,432 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,983 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 90,676 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 11,442 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 61,886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 14,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

In related news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $88,935.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,846,794.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PHM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.46.

PHM stock opened at $56.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.27 and a 12 month high of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.05%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.