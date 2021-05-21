Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €102.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Puma (ETR:PUM) received a €102.00 ($120.00) price target from investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Puma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €104.00 ($122.35) price target on Puma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on Puma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €84.00 ($98.82) target price on Puma and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Puma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Puma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €93.16 ($109.60).

ETR PUM opened at €91.02 ($107.08) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.62 billion and a PE ratio of 89.51. Puma has a fifty-two week low of €59.20 ($69.65) and a fifty-two week high of €94.36 ($111.01). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €89.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €86.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

