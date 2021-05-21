Pundi X (NPXS) Trading 5.2% Lower Over Last Week

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. Pundi X has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion and approximately $858.99 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pundi X coin can currently be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pundi X has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00069331 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002698 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00016933 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.22 or 0.00995956 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002703 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.95 or 0.00096968 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,134.04 or 0.08454000 BTC.

About Pundi X

Pundi X (CRYPTO:NPXS) is a coin. It was first traded on March 8th, 2018. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,498,693,019 coins and its circulating supply is 236,744,908,115 coins. Pundi X’s official website is pundix.com . Pundi X’s official message board is medium.com/pundix . Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (NPXS) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

