Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Price Target Raised to $37.00

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) had its price objective upped by Roth Capital from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PRPL has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.10.

NASDAQ:PRPL opened at $31.16 on Tuesday. Purple Innovation has a 1 year low of $13.07 and a 1 year high of $41.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -100.51, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 363.58%. The business had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.25 million. Purple Innovation’s revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRPL. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 3,700.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

