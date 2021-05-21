Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for CNX Resources Co. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for CNX Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.22. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CNX Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist downgraded CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Securities downgraded CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CNX Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CNX Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

CNX stock opened at $14.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.95 and its 200-day moving average is $12.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.68. CNX Resources has a twelve month low of $7.97 and a twelve month high of $15.89.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $473.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.43 million. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 83.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in CNX Resources by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,821,000 after purchasing an additional 752,984 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 170.2% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 945,257 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,209,000 after acquiring an additional 595,386 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 40,523 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 275,902 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 292,666 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

