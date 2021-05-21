Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:MEG)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) – Capital One Financial raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research note issued on Monday, May 17th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.03. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Montrose Environmental Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Get Montrose Environmental Group alerts:

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $133.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.93 million.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.87.

MEG opened at $46.92 on Wednesday. Montrose Environmental Group has a 52-week low of $16.41 and a 52-week high of $59.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.34.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MEG. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 469.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 1,181.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. 59.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Montrose Environmental Group news, Director J Thomas Presby sold 18,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $968,657.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,320.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Allan Dicks sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total value of $391,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,701,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 277,537 shares of company stock worth $12,850,884 in the last three months. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.