Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Lifted by Wedbush

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report issued on Monday, May 17th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.33). Wedbush also issued estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.32) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.61) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.34) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 606.16% and a negative return on equity of 80.38%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alpine Immune Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALPN opened at $12.54 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.76 and a 200-day moving average of $11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 3.98. Alpine Immune Sciences has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $16.37. The firm has a market cap of $299.89 million, a PE ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.72.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 106.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 12,088 shares during the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $432,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 458,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,781,000 after buying an additional 70,111 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Alpine Immune Sciences news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $130,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,643,307.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $347,600. Corporate insiders own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for B cell-mediated autoimmune/inflammatory diseases.

