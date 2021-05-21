Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Decreased by Summit Insights

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) – Research analysts at Summit Insights lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for CyberArk Software in a report released on Sunday, May 16th. Summit Insights analyst S. Nandury now expects that the technology company will earn ($0.26) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.25).

CYBR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Colliers Securities downgraded CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wedbush lowered their target price on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.67.

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $124.17 on Wednesday. CyberArk Software has a 1-year low of $92.61 and a 1-year high of $169.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,774.11 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.33.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.42. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $112.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. CyberArk Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter worth about $82,474,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth about $54,980,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth about $35,280,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth about $33,786,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 613,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,315,000 after purchasing an additional 201,267 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

