Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for ProPetro Holding Corp. Boosted by Piper Sandler (NYSE:PUMP)

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for ProPetro in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.11). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ProPetro’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). ProPetro had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $161.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley upped their price objective on ProPetro from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on ProPetro from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.32.

PUMP opened at $9.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.18. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -24.10 and a beta of 3.48. ProPetro has a 52 week low of $3.58 and a 52 week high of $13.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUMP. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in ProPetro by 3,814.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 6,484 shares during the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProPetro during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProPetro during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ProPetro during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $354,180.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,604.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $343,470.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,061.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 84,977 shares of company stock valued at $918,435. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

