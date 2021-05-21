Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Raised by Piper Sandler

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of RPC in a report issued on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.02). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for RPC’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $182.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.04 million. RPC had a negative net margin of 32.86% and a negative return on equity of 9.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of RPC from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of RPC from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

NYSE:RES opened at $5.07 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.52. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. RPC has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $7.43.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in RPC by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,782,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,823,000 after acquiring an additional 422,723 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in RPC by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,318,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,317,000 after acquiring an additional 72,290 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in RPC by 8.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,535,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,090,000 after acquiring an additional 285,044 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in RPC by 14,040.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,190,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, THB Asset Management boosted its stake in RPC by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 1,197,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 426,084 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 195,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total transaction of $1,134,399.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,199,461 shares in the company, valued at $30,104,879.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $512,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,199,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,621,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,463,309 shares of company stock valued at $20,204,640. Insiders own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

