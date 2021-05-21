Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Lowered by Wedbush (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) – Wedbush decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, May 18th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.09) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.90). Wedbush also issued estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.65) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.82) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.10) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.38) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.46) EPS.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($0.27).

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ZNTL. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $57.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.58 and its 200-day moving average is $47.18. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $25.41 and a 12 month high of $62.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZNTL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 254.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 4,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $213,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $166,759.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 183,839 shares of company stock worth $8,769,370.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

