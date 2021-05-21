Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for IBEX Limited Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:IBEX)

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for IBEX in a report released on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now anticipates that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.36. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for IBEX’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10.

IBEX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IBEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of IBEX in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. IBEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.63.

IBEX stock opened at $21.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $403.80 million and a PE ratio of 26.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.57. IBEX has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $25.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of IBEX by 19.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Taylor Wealth Management Partners boosted its holdings in IBEX by 0.7% in the first quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 136,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in IBEX by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in IBEX by 23.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in IBEX by 8.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. 23.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

