Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Gladstone Commercial Co. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) – B. Riley upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Gladstone Commercial in a report released on Monday, May 17th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.39. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s FY2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Aegis began coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.80.

Shares of Gladstone Commercial stock opened at $20.62 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.02. The company has a market cap of $750.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.37 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. Gladstone Commercial has a 1 year low of $15.78 and a 1 year high of $21.64.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $34.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.63 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 5.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 154.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,964,000 after buying an additional 402,499 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,842,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,590,000 after purchasing an additional 167,907 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 353.1% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 184,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 143,779 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 192.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 57,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 292,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,258,000 after purchasing an additional 54,703 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.1252 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.94%.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

