QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.37 EPS

QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $33.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $30.63 by $2.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. QIWI had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 16.07%.

QIWI stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.53. The firm has a market cap of $698.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.97. QIWI has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $20.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.21%. QIWI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.74%.

QIWI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sberbank CIB raised QIWI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut QIWI from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.83.

About QIWI

Qiwi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services (PS), Consumer Financial Services (CFS), Small and Medium Enterprises (SME), Rocketbank (RB), and Corporate and Other (CO). The PS segment provides virtual distribution services through the QIWI Wallet and other QIWI applications.

