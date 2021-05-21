qPULA Trading Management LP Makes New Investment in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Constellation Brands by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 24,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,336,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on STZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. OTR Global raised Constellation Brands from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist lowered Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.62.

STZ stock opened at $236.10 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.63 and a fifty-two week high of $244.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $235.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $45.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

In related news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 6,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.90, for a total value of $1,576,462.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,914,696.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total value of $976,591.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,229.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,879 shares of company stock worth $9,089,398 over the last ninety days. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

