qPULA Trading Management LP Takes Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 268,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co boosted its stake in Accenture by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 13,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Accenture by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACN opened at $283.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $286.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.05. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $191.13 and a 52 week high of $294.50.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.05.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at $5,975,133.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,675 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total value of $1,052,262.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,418 shares in the company, valued at $8,136,925.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,629 shares of company stock worth $8,721,835 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

