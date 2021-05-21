Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Price Target Cut to $51.00

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) had its target price cut by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 51.34% from the company’s current price.

XM has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Qualtrics International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised Qualtrics International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC started coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.78.

NYSE XM opened at $33.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.74. Qualtrics International has a 1 year low of $29.36 and a 1 year high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $238.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.39 million. Qualtrics International’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS.

In other Qualtrics International news, CTO John Thimsen sold 24,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $886,751.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Chris Beckstead sold 17,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $611,426.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 224,496 shares of company stock valued at $7,965,118.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth approximately $1,197,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth approximately $948,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth approximately $1,077,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

