Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 12,268 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 410.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,255 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,268 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $3,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,275,771 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,474,940,000 after acquiring an additional 765,752 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,637,396 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $933,693,000 after purchasing an additional 270,093 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,267,330 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $678,548,000 after purchasing an additional 651,130 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,738,264 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $594,421,000 after purchasing an additional 402,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,441,496 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $547,233,000 after purchasing an additional 120,815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

NXPI stock opened at $199.67 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $96.10 and a 1-year high of $216.43. The firm has a market cap of $55.06 billion, a PE ratio of -376.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $199.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 27.99%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NXPI. Zacks Investment Research lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $213.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised NXP Semiconductors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.32.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, Director Josef Kaeser sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.63, for a total transaction of $2,979,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,750,338.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Reed David sold 28,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total value of $5,738,915.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,012.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,758 shares of company stock valued at $9,480,762 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

