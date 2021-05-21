Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stake in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 68.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,213 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $2,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VER. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of VEREIT by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 122,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 17,382 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of VEREIT by 84.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 55,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 25,482 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $184,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of VEREIT by 31.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,169,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,404,000 after acquiring an additional 754,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $399,000.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VER. Capital One Financial upgraded VEREIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on VEREIT in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.22.

Shares of VER stock opened at $46.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.42. VEREIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.15 and a 52 week high of $49.77. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.62 and a beta of 1.06.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.27). VEREIT had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $290.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. VEREIT’s payout ratio is currently 53.31%.

VEREIT Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

