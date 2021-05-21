Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Has $4.26 Million Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,908 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,090 shares during the period. Applied Materials makes up 0.7% of Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $130.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.31 and a 52-week high of $146.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.59.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.08.

In other news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total transaction of $7,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $639,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,684 shares of company stock valued at $25,123,240 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

