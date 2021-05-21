Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $2.52 Million in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 49,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,520,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 158.2% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $50.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.98, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.83 and a 52 week high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

MO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.10.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

