Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EGP. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE EGP opened at $156.25 on Friday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $104.87 and a one year high of $159.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.40, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.70). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 33.84% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.45%.

In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $902,822.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,479 shares in the company, valued at $14,338,418.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist raised their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.22.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP).

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.