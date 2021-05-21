Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases New Shares in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 68,419 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,538,000. Cisco Systems makes up about 0.5% of Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,625.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. DZ Bank lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.85.

CSCO opened at $52.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.81. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $54.14. The company has a market capitalization of $223.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

