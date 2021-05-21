Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 579.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,883 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,692 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 0.8% of Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX acquired a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in Mastercard by 1.8% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,772,840 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $987,270,000 after purchasing an additional 48,694 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $819,000. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 27,200.0% during the first quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 16,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 16,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 22.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 968 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $402.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $388.65.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $367.70 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $281.20 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $375.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $350.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.41 billion, a PE ratio of 55.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,555.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total value of $3,817,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,449 shares in the company, valued at $19,256,383.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,015 shares of company stock worth $17,405,702 over the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

