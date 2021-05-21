Quantstamp Hits One Day Volume of $822,980.00 (QSP)

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. Quantstamp has a market capitalization of $33.33 million and approximately $822,980.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantstamp coin can now be purchased for about $0.0467 or 0.00000115 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Quantstamp has traded down 39% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00070857 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004083 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00016945 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $444.60 or 0.01093794 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00058092 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,794.71 or 0.09335719 BTC.

Quantstamp Coin Profile

Quantstamp (CRYPTO:QSP) is a coin. It launched on November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 coins and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 coins. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants. Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars.

