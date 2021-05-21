QuarkChain (QKC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $128.78 Million

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. QuarkChain has a total market cap of $128.78 million and approximately $6.38 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded down 24.9% against the US dollar. One QuarkChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0201 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.75 or 0.00072333 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004126 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002433 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00017045 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $445.32 or 0.01082815 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00058367 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,882.94 or 0.09441464 BTC.

About QuarkChain

QKC is a coin. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

