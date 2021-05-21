Quebecor Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.66 Per Share (TSE:QBR)

Quebecor (TSE:QBR) – Stock analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Quebecor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 20th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now anticipates that the company will earn $2.66 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.82. Cormark also issued estimates for Quebecor’s FY2022 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

Quebecor (TSE:QBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.14 billion.

Separately, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quebecor in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

In other news, Director Jean-François Pruneau sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.85, for a total transaction of C$1,792,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 247,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,872,875.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. This is an increase from Quebecor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th.

