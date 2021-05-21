Quilter (LON:QLT) Trading Down 1.2%

Quilter plc (LON:QLT)’s stock price was down 1.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 156.75 ($2.05) and last traded at GBX 157.60 ($2.06). Approximately 2,665,818 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 3,569,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 159.55 ($2.08).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 186 ($2.43) target price on shares of Quilter in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Get Quilter alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.99, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 162.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 154. The firm has a market cap of £2.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a GBX 3.60 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from Quilter’s previous dividend of $1.00. Quilter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.92%.

Quilter Company Profile (LON:QLT)

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advice and Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice and Wealth Management segment develops and manages various investment solutions in the form of funds.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Quilter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quilter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.