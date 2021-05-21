Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Sells 2,862 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,193 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,862 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 4.3% of Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Apple by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.45.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $127.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.27 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

