Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.210-0.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $690 million-$698 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $735.04 million.Rackspace Technology also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.950-1.050 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RXT shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Rackspace Technology from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair started coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rackspace Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.95.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

Shares of RXT traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.15. The stock had a trading volume of 648,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,049,455. Rackspace Technology has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.08.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $725.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.67 million. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Amar Maletira bought 5,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,980.55. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,048,619 shares in the company, valued at $19,347,020.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Subroto Mukerji bought 3,970 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.95 per share, with a total value of $75,231.50. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,716 shares in the company, valued at $1,813,818.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 14,798 shares of company stock worth $274,954 over the last 90 days.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.