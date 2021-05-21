Radnor Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,627 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Radnor Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Radnor Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 763,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,149,000 after purchasing an additional 12,523 shares during the period. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 26.7% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 30,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 141.7% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $383.16. 210,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,148,188. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $269.50 and a 12-month high of $388.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $379.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $354.17.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

