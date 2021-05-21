Radnor Financial Advisors LLC Has $18.54 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Radnor Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,408 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up about 8.1% of Radnor Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $18,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCZ. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,884,619. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.68. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $50.21 and a 12-month high of $76.35.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.