Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.11 EPS

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. Ralph Lauren’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS.

Ralph Lauren stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.81. 47,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,676. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ralph Lauren has a twelve month low of $63.90 and a twelve month high of $142.06. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.92%.

RL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $72.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.95.

In other news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 3,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $395,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,904,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total transaction of $1,356,961.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,600,202.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,554 shares of company stock worth $2,924,022 in the last quarter. 35.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

