Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) vs. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) Head to Head Survey

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) and First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Rand Capital alerts:

2.5% of Rand Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.6% of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC shares are owned by institutional investors. 67.1% of Rand Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Rand Capital and First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rand Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC 0 3 0 0 2.00

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a consensus target price of $3.25, suggesting a potential downside of 27.29%. Given First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC is more favorable than Rand Capital.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rand Capital and First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rand Capital $2.72 million 17.35 -$2.29 million N/A N/A First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC $52.49 million 2.56 -$24.61 million $0.87 5.14

Rand Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC.

Profitability

This table compares Rand Capital and First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rand Capital 85.66% 2.16% 1.77% First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC -161.21% 6.50% 3.31%

Risk & Volatility

Rand Capital has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Rand Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.9%. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC pays out 46.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC beats Rand Capital on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rand Capital

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company and regulated investment company specializing in private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in lower middle market and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies. The firm does not prefer to invest in real estate sector. It invests in companies that are engaged in the exploitation of new or unique products, technologies, or services. The firm invests in healthcare, consumer products, manufacturing, software, and professional services. It seeks to invest in companies based in the Western and Upstate New York region and its surrounding states with focus on Buffalo and Niagara region. The firm may invest in region within three to five hour drives from Western New York including Canada. It typically invests between $0.5 million and $1.5 million and the total investment in rounds is between $1 million and $5 million. The firm seeks to invest up to maximum of $3 million total per company as part of follow-on investments. It invest in startups and companies having annual revenue up to $10 million. It invest companies having EBITDA up to $5 million. The firm Follow-on investment(s) up to a targeted maximum of $2 million to $3 million total per company. The firm frequently participate three investment round. The firm seeks to be a lead investor in companies within its geographical area and participates in syndicate/co-invest with other investors outside it. It prefers to invest in businesses that are unique or possess proprietary right. The firm prefers to be a minority investor and seeks to take a Board seat in its portfolio companies. It typically holds its investments for a period of five to seven years. Rand Capital Corporation was founded in 1969 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

About First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC

THL Credit, Inc. is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers. The fund does not intend to invest in start-up companies, operationally distressed situations, or companies with speculative business plans. The fund invests primarily in debt securities, including unsecured subordinated or mezzanine debt and second lien secured debt, which may include an associated equity component such as warrants, preferred stock, options to buy minority interest, and other similar securities. Its investments may also include high-yield bonds, private equity investments, securities of public companies that are broadly traded, and securities of non-United States companies. It seeks to invest in outsourced business services, healthcare, financials, retailing, media, and consumer discretionary. The fund may make direct equity investments, including equity investments into or through funds, and also selectively invest in syndicated first lien secured loans, including unitranche investments. It seeks to invest between $10 million and $25 million of capital per transaction in companies with annual revenues ranging from $25 million to $500 million and annual EBITDA between $5 million and $25 million. The fund prefers to be a lead or sole investor in a transaction.

Receive News & Ratings for Rand Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rand Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.