Raymond James Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.50. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $10.25 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS.
Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05.
CGAU stock opened at $7.81 on Friday. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $14.66.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th.
Centerra Gold Company Profile
Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.
Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?
Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.