Raymond James Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.50. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $10.25 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on Centerra Gold from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America lowered Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC cut their target price on Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Centerra Gold from C$8.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.85.

CGAU stock opened at $7.81 on Friday. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $14.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

