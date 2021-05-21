Raymond James Increases Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Price Target to $76.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $74.00 to $76.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 5.35% from the stock’s previous close.

AEM has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 9th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, February 18th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.63.

Shares of NYSE AEM traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.14. 50,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,393,868. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63. Agnico Eagle Mines has a twelve month low of $54.66 and a twelve month high of $89.23.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $934.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,274 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 19,140 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

