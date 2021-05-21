Raymond James Increases PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Price Target to C$17.50

PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Raymond James from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from $14.75 to $15.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PrairieSky Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.71.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

PREKF stock opened at $11.07 on Wednesday. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12 month low of $5.88 and a 12 month high of $11.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.41.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.