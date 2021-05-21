Raymond James Lowers InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Price Target to $11.00

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Raymond James from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 275.43% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upgraded InflaRx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of InflaRx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of InflaRx in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on InflaRx from $3.50 to $2.80 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised InflaRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.59.
Shares of IFRX opened at $2.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $126.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.56. InflaRx has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.55.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in InflaRx by 235.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 4,583 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of InflaRx by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in InflaRx by 247.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 12,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 8,960 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in InflaRx during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in InflaRx in the first quarter valued at $119,000. 13.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
InflaRx Company Profile
InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the Germany and United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, an intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of pyoderma gangrenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder, as well as developing IFX-1 for the treatment of oncological diseases.
