Raymond James Lowers InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Price Target to $11.00

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Raymond James from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 275.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upgraded InflaRx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of InflaRx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of InflaRx in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on InflaRx from $3.50 to $2.80 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised InflaRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.59.

Shares of IFRX opened at $2.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $126.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.56. InflaRx has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.55.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts predict that InflaRx will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in InflaRx by 235.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 4,583 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of InflaRx by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in InflaRx by 247.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 12,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 8,960 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in InflaRx during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in InflaRx in the first quarter valued at $119,000. 13.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the Germany and United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, an intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of pyoderma gangrenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder, as well as developing IFX-1 for the treatment of oncological diseases.

