Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Insider Jodi Perry Sells 1,850 Shares

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) insider Jodi Perry sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total transaction of $245,939.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,133.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jodi Perry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Jodi Perry sold 1,264 shares of Raymond James stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $151,048.00.

Shares of RJF stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.95. 4,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 738,230. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $63.91 and a 12 month high of $138.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.60. The stock has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 1.35.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.53%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup restated a “positive” rating and set a $148.00 target price (up previously from $129.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Raymond James currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RJF. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth about $396,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,399,000. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at $1,335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

