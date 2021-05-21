Raymond James Raises Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Price Target to $14.00

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $12.50 to $14.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ladder Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.50.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

LADR opened at $11.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85 and a beta of 2.33. Ladder Capital has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.54. The company has a quick ratio of 100.91, a current ratio of 100.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 9.76%. Research analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is 55.17%.

In related news, insider Robert Perelman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Also, insider Kelly Amanda Porcella sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $35,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,964.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,769 shares of company stock valued at $963,927 over the last 90 days. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LADR. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 1,126.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Ladder Capital by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Ladder Capital by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Read More: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.