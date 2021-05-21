Raymond James Reiterates Strong-Buy Rating for Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP)

Raymond James reaffirmed their strong-buy rating on shares of Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$8.50 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Haywood Securities lifted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$7.10.

Shares of TSE:WCP opened at C$5.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.34, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.57 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.54 billion and a PE ratio of 8.51. Whitecap Resources has a 1 year low of C$1.98 and a 1 year high of C$6.82.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.76. The firm had revenue of C$238.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$240.30 million. As a group, analysts expect that Whitecap Resources will post 0.6000001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0151 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.15%.

In other news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.19 per share, with a total value of C$61,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,413,636 shares in the company, valued at C$14,940,406.84. Also, Director Gregory Scott Fletcher bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 126,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$679,587.37. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 16,000 shares of company stock worth $94,740.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

