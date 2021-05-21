Raymond W. Cohen Sells 32,833 Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Stock

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 32,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,805,815.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,940 shares in the company, valued at $17,486,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Axonics stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.45. The stock had a trading volume of 466,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.62 and a quick ratio of 7.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.78 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.85. Axonics, Inc. has a one year low of $32.15 and a one year high of $64.36.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $32.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.89 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 76.62% and a negative return on equity of 28.05%. Axonics’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Axonics by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,595,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,450,000 after acquiring an additional 64,602 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axonics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,328,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,421,000 after purchasing an additional 48,770 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axonics by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,056,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,159,000 after purchasing an additional 536,615 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Axonics by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,505,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,193,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Axonics by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,456,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,217,000 after purchasing an additional 287,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

AXNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Axonics from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Axonics from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Axonics in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Axonics from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.11.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

