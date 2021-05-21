Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) PT Raised to $95.00

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) had its price target increased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $94.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.46% from the stock’s current price.

RTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Langenberg & Company upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.07.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $85.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $129.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies has a one year low of $51.92 and a one year high of $87.04.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,365.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $288,000. Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $312,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 122.1% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

