RDA Financial Network Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

RDA Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GenWealth Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 105,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,165,000 after purchasing an additional 14,315 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 42,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 204,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,878,000 after purchasing an additional 15,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 155.1% during the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $266.41 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $186.11 and a 1-year high of $278.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $269.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.03.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.